Arrest made in connection with fire at Alpine West Apartments - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Arrest made in connection with fire at Alpine West Apartments

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Timothy Scott Skeens (Source: Alpine Police Department/Facebook) Timothy Scott Skeens (Source: Alpine Police Department/Facebook)
(Source: KWES viewer) (Source: KWES viewer)
(Source: KWES viewer) (Source: KWES viewer)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

An arrest has been made in connection with the fire that occurred earlier today at the Alpine West Apartments.

Timothy Scott Skeens, 29, of Alpine has been arrested and charged with arson.

We're told Skeens was taken to the Brewster County Jail.

Authorities said bail has not yet been set.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly