Two injured following rollover crash in West Odessa, authorities looking for driver

Photo from the scene. (Source: KWES)

Authorities are investigating following a rollover crash in West Odessa.

The rollover crash happened in the 8300 block of North County Road West.

DPS Troopers said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot and they are looking for that person for questioning.

We're told that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.