Midland man killed in Ector Co. accident

A Midland man is dead following an accident in Ector County over the weekend.

The accident happened at the intersection of State Highway 302 and FM 1936, about five miles west of Odessa.

DPS Troopers said a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection of FM 1936 and State Highway 302.

That's when, authorities said, the Dodge Ram struck a 2015 Dodge Ram 3500 towing a trailer.

The driver of the 2014 Dodge Ram 3500, Robert A. Ybarra, 27, of Midland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the 2015 Dodge Ram, William McCafferty, 35, of Odessa, was taken to Medical Center Hospital with injuries. His condition is unknown.

The accident remains under investigation.

