Society of Petroleum Engineers brings oil and gas professionals together

The Permian Basin Society of Petroleum Engineers is an organization that collects and shares the exploration and growth of oil and gas resources.

Founded in 1957, it was part of the American Institute of Mining Engineers but became its own entity in 1985. Until now, their meetings of sharing knowledge continues.

The group met for their monthly luncheon Tuesday at the Midland College Petroleum Professional Developmental Center. Every 4th Tuesday of the month, they meet with different speakers from oil and gas service companies and experienced professionals in the industry.

"It's great to get the young professionals involved," said Director Curtis Helms with the Petroleum Professional Development Center.

Darryl Tompkins, a Technical Advisor at Halliburton, presented "Managed Pressure Flowback in Unconventional Reservoirs: A Permian Basin Case Study." The presentation discussed the first steps of bringing a well into production.

The group won't meet until August but if you're interested in joining their meetings, you can visit their website here.

