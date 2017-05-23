City of Odessa pools, sprayground opening this weekend

The Midland Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
Authorities are investigating following a rollover crash in West Odessa. The rollover crash happened in the 8300 block of North County Road West.
AT&T is waiving charges for calls to Manchester, England, from May 22 to 24 while recommending that consumers use text messaging due to the possibility of network congestion.
A Midland man is dead following an accident in Ector County over the weekend. The accident happened at the intersection of State Highway 302 and FM 1936, about five miles west of Odessa.
