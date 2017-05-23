City of Odessa pools, sprayground opening this weekend

Looking for a place to cool off this weekend? Well, the City of Odessa will be opening their pools and sprayground this weekend!

The McKinney Park Sprayground, located at 625 W. Pool Rd., will open on May 27, 2017, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. until August 20, 2017. Then the hours will change from Aug. 21 - Sept. 5, 2017.

The Sherwood & Woodson Family Aquatic Center will also open on May 27, 2017 until Aug. 6, 2017.

The Sherwood Aquatic Center is located at 4520 N. Dixie Blvd. and the Woodson Family Aquatic Center is located at 1020 E. Murphy.

Hours of operation for both centers are 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. every day.

Admission fees for the centers are:

Age 0-11 months old - FREE

Age 1-18 years old - $2.50 per child

Age 19-64 years old - $4.00 per adult

Age 65 or older - FREE

Floyd Gwin Pool, located at 10th St. and West County Rd. will also open on May 27, 2017 through Aug. 6, 2017.

Hours of operation is 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. every day.

Pool admission fee is:

Age 0-11 months old - FREE

Age 1-18 years old - $1.50 per child

Age 19-64 years old - $3.00 per adult

Age 65 or older - FREE

