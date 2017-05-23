Blessing boxes spreading in Midland

By now, everyone has heard of the famous blessing boxes.

They started in Big Spring and have spread like wildfire across towns and cities in Texas.

Today, Ida Gonzalez has made a new addition to the City of Midland. Her blessing box is located at 1004 Terrell St. and stocked as of Tuesday morning.

But that's not all Gonzalez has done, she has also created a Facebook page where she plans to add updates about more blessing boxes in the community.

You can follow the page on Facebook at "Project Blessing Box" to join and help Gonzalez.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.