Alpine firefighters control apartment fire

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

Alpine Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Tuesday morning. 

A viewer tells us this happened on Sul Ross Avenue and they were able to control it quickly. 

The Alpine Police Department said fortunately no one was injured. 

The cause is still under investigation. 

