Big Spring ISD Superintendent releases statement following Trustee arrest

After a Big Spring ISD Trustee was arrested Sunday morning, Big Spring ISD Superintendent has released the following statement:

“Big Spring ISD Trustee, Chad Wash, advised me that he was arrested early Sunday morning as a result of party at his house that was thrown by his child, who had recently returned home from college. The District is not aware at this time whether there were any current District students attending this party. Mr. Wash reported that he was aware of a small group of college aged students in his backyard at the time that he retired for the evening. He further informed me that he neither provided alcohol to anyone during the evening nor was he even aware that alcohol was brought onto his property. Mr. Wash states he will cooperate with the District while this matter is pending a resolution. The District will continue to monitor this situation and will evaluate what appropriate action is necessary once the case has concluded.

Big Spring ISD does not condone the underage drinking of alcohol. The District believes all students should abstain from underage drinking, and encourages all parents to address alcohol use with their minor children as well as their young adult children.”

