North Carolina man arrested in connection with Midland bank robbery

UPDATE:

Melvin Williamson, 50, of North Carolina was arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the Community National Bank robbery that happened on Tuesday.

According to MPD, it was a tip received through Midland Crime Stoppers led them to Williamson. Williamson confessed to the robbery and was booked into Midland County Jail.

--------

The Midland Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Public Information Officer Sara Bustilloz tells us a call came in at approximately 9:17 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Community National Bank, located in the 600 block of Florida Ave.

We're told the suspect walked up to the cashier, demanded money and took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as an African-American man in his 50s to 60s, approximately 6' tall with a slender build. He was last seen wearing a dark gray jacket and newsboy cap.

If you have any information on who this suspect is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.