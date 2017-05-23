Midland police searching for bank robbery suspect

The Midland Police Department is currently searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Authorities are on the scene of Community National Bank on Florida Avenue. Our photographer says they are conducting a search on foot and bringing in dogs.

Public Information Officer Sara Bustilloz tells us a call came in at approximately 9:17 this morning.

No description of the suspect has been released. We will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.

