Midland police searching for bank robbery suspect

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department is currently searching for a bank robbery suspect. 

Authorities are on the scene of Community National Bank on Florida Avenue. Our photographer says they are conducting a search on foot and bringing in dogs. 

Public Information Officer Sara Bustilloz tells us a call came in at approximately 9:17 this morning. 

No description of the suspect has been released. We will update you with the latest information as it becomes available. 

