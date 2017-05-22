City of Midland weighing options on how to fill hole left by old courthouse

As the city preps to get the new Midland Convention Center up, just a block away officials are looking to fill what used to be the old Midland County Courthouse and have come up with a few options. (Source: KWES)

Downtown Midland is currently under construction.

“Most people downtown understand what we’re doing and they see the progress,” said Robert Patrick, Assistant City Manager.

As the city preps to get the new Midland Convention Center up, just a block away officials are looking to fill what used to be the old Midland County Courthouse and have come up with a few options:

Option 1: The city wants to take some of the basement from the Midland Convention Center to fill the hole and put top soil on top.

Option 2: The city would use a compaction of the hole.

Option 3: Top soil would be used making it a potential park.

Patrick said whichever way the city decides to go it could take six weeks finish.

“The slowest options could start as late as August and the others could start as close as a week in proximity,” said Patrick.

Each option comes with a price for the city.

“The lowest cost option is around $80,000. The most expensive option is $250,000,” said Patrick.

Patrick hopes the city chooses option one not because it’s the cheapest but because there’s a lot of soil to be used.

“It’s around 5,000 cubic yards of dirt,” said Patrick.

You can only imagine how the handful of contractors will try to fill the hole. First, the city has to decide on how they want to do it.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.