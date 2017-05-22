Severe Thunderstorm watch issued until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of the area. (Source: KWES)

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning for the majority of the West Texas area.

The following counties are under the watch: Andrews, Borden, Crane, Crockett, Dawson, Ector, Gaines, Glasscock, Howard, Loving, Martin, Midland, Mitchell, Pecos, Reagan, Reeves, Scurry, Sterling, Upton Ward and Winkler County.

