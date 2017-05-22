Midland man found guilty of murder, sentenced to 20 years behind bars

One man will spend the next 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder following a shooting.

Ernesto Natividad was sentenced on Monday afternoon for the death of Walter Galicia of Midland near the Midland Polo Club back in May 2016.

Police said back in May 2016 someone filed a shots fired report.

Galicia was found with two gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses helped identify Natividad, who returned to the area and was arrested.

Natividad and Galicia both performed work on the Polo Club grounds and were attending a gathering at the time of the incident. They were said to have been in an argument before the shooting.

We're told Natividad may be eligible for parole after 10 years but that it's for sure just yet.

