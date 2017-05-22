Ector Co. peace officers sworn in Monday - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Ector Co. peace officers sworn in Monday

By Jolina Okazaki, Multimedia Journalist
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Four Ector County peace officers were sworn in Monday by Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Consuelo Abalos, Jonas Anzures, Juan Jose Lujan and Samuel Shelton graduated from the Permian Basin Law Enforcement Academy. 

Griffis said the graduates went to the academy 40 hours a week, worked 40 hours a week and passed the Texas Commission of Law Enforcement state exam.

