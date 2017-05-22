Crude Fest arrest numbers released by authorities

Crude Fest made its annual splash over the weekend in Midland County. We have learned that the event caused some stir over the weekend as well.



The Midland County Sheriff's Office tells us that between Thursday and Sunday;

11 people were arrested for DWI

23 people were arrested for public intoxication

20 people were arrested for minor consumption (age 17 to 20)

One arrested for minor in possession

Two arrested for furnishing alcohol to minors

Two arrested for possession of marijuana

One arrested for failure to ID

One arrested for assault

Ten citations were issued for minor consumption under age 17

?Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.