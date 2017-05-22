Crude Fest arrest numbers released by authorities - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Crude Fest arrest numbers released by authorities

By Chris Sullivan, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Crude Fest made its annual splash over the weekend in Midland County. We have learned that the event caused some stir over the weekend as well.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office tells us that between Thursday and Sunday;

  • 11 people were arrested for DWI
  • 23 people were arrested for public intoxication
  • 20 people were arrested for minor consumption (age 17 to 20)
  • One arrested for minor in possession
  • Two arrested for furnishing alcohol to minors
  • Two arrested for possession of marijuana
  • One arrested for failure to ID
  • One arrested for assault
  • Ten citations were issued for minor consumption under age 17

