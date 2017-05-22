Odessa police release new outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Gardenia Garcia, 36, with 19 outstanding warrants.

Following behind her is Maria Guadalupe Marceleno, 38, with 16 outstanding warrants and Juan Rene Salinas, III, 21, with 14 warrants.

Rounding out the list are Jamie Lynn Burns, 43, with 11 outstanding warrants and Dequincy Aswand Melancon, 39, with nine outstanding warrants.

If you know where these fugitives are, contact Odessa police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

