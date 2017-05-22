Man accused of shooting his father in Carlsbad, N.M.

One man is behind bars after being arrested and accused of shooting his father.

Isack Rodriguez, 21, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

The shooting occurred early Sunday morning.

We're told Carlsbad police were called out to the 300 block of Montclair St. in reference to a subject with a gunshot wound.

According to the report, when officers arrived, they found Tomas Rodriguez, 49, inside the home and he had been shot in the head.

Rodriguez was taken to Carlsbad Medical Center where he later died.

We're told the information officers received led them to Isack Rodriguez, who is Tomas' son.

Isack Rodriguez remains behind bars at the Eddy County Detention Center.

If you have any information about this case, contact Det. Andrew Carver at (575) 885-2111 ext. 231 or Lt. Jon Blackmon at (575) 885-2111 ext. 211. You can also leave an anonymous tip by calling CrimeStoppers at (575) 887-1888.

