Garden City Hwy closed following deadly crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Garden City Hwy closed following deadly crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES viewer) (Source: KWES viewer)
(Source: KWES viewer) (Source: KWES viewer)
(Source: KWES viewer) (Source: KWES viewer)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Garden City Highway is closed after a deadly crash Monday morning.

The westbound lanes near Latta Street are closed. 

Investigation revealed an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when it pulled into the outside lane to make a right turn.

Police say a telephone pole being hauled by the 18-wheeler fell and hit the driver in a pickup truck.  

According to the City of Midland, people should avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Garden City Hwy closed following deadly crash

    Garden City Hwy closed following deadly crash

    (Source: KWES viewer)(Source: KWES viewer)

    Garden City Highway is closed after a deadly crash Monday morning. The westbound lanes near Latta street are closed.  Investigation revealed an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when it pulled into the outside lane to make a right turn. Police say a telephone pole being hauled by the 18-wheeler fell and hit the driver in a pickup truck.   According to the City of Midland, people should avoid the area at this time. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

    Garden City Highway is closed after a deadly crash Monday morning. The westbound lanes near Latta street are closed.  Investigation revealed an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when it pulled into the outside lane to make a right turn. Police say a telephone pole being hauled by the 18-wheeler fell and hit the driver in a pickup truck.   According to the City of Midland, people should avoid the area at this time. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • First Alert Weather Day issued for today

    First Alert Weather Day issued for today

    The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and into tonight. The storms are expected to start popping up on the radar around 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon and could possibly move over the Midland/Odessa area between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

    The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and into tonight. The storms are expected to start popping up on the radar around 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon and could possibly move over the Midland/Odessa area between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

  • Odessa man in critical condition following accident

    Odessa man in critical condition following accident

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An Odessa man is in critical condition after a car-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday morning in Northeast Odessa.

    An Odessa man is in critical condition after a car-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday morning in Northeast Odessa.

    •   
Powered by Frankly