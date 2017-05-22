Garden City Hwy closed following deadly crash

Garden City Highway is closed after a deadly crash Monday morning.

The westbound lanes near Latta Street are closed.

Investigation revealed an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when it pulled into the outside lane to make a right turn.

Police say a telephone pole being hauled by the 18-wheeler fell and hit the driver in a pickup truck.

According to the City of Midland, people should avoid the area at this time.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.