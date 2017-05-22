Garden City Hwy closed following deadly crash

Garden City Highway is closed after a deadly crash Monday morning. The westbound lanes near Latta street are closed. Investigation revealed an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when it pulled into the outside lane to make a right turn. Police say a telephone pole being hauled by the 18-wheeler fell and hit the driver in a pickup truck. According to the City of Midland, people should avoid the area at this time. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
Garden City Highway is closed after a deadly crash Monday morning. The westbound lanes near Latta street are closed. Investigation revealed an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound when it pulled into the outside lane to make a right turn. Police say a telephone pole being hauled by the 18-wheeler fell and hit the driver in a pickup truck. According to the City of Midland, people should avoid the area at this time. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and into tonight. The storms are expected to start popping up on the radar around 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon and could possibly move over the Midland/Odessa area between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and into tonight. The storms are expected to start popping up on the radar around 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon and could possibly move over the Midland/Odessa area between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
An Odessa man is in critical condition after a car-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday morning in Northeast Odessa.
An Odessa man is in critical condition after a car-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday morning in Northeast Odessa.
Ector County ISD is taking precautionary measures after a student made a "non-specific" threat at New Tech Odessa. Mike Adkins says the threat was posted to social media, warning other students not to go to school on Monday.
Ector County ISD is taking precautionary measures after a student made a "non-specific" threat at New Tech Odessa. Mike Adkins says the threat was posted to social media, warning other students not to go to school on Monday.
Hepatitis C infections have increased in the US according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fortunately, The West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring is helping veterans infected with the disease fight back and so far, it's working.
Hepatitis C infections have increased in the US according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Fortunately, The West Texas VA Health Care System in Big Spring is helping veterans infected with the disease fight back and so far, it's working.