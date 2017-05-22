OPD releases weekly outstanding warrants list - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD releases weekly outstanding warrants list

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Marceleno (Source: Odessa Police Department) Marceleno (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Salinas (Source: Odessa Police Department) Salinas (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Burns (Source: Odessa Police Department) Burns (Source: Odessa Police Department)
Melancon (Source: Odessa Police Department) Melancon (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Gardenia Garcia, 36, with 19 outstanding warrants.  

Following behind her are Maria Marceleno, 38, with 16 warrants and Juan Rene Salinas, 21, with 14 warrants. 

Rounding out the list are Jamie Lynn Burns, 43, with 11 warrants and Dequincy Aswand Melancon, 39, with nine warrants. 

If you know where any of these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

