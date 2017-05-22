First Alert Weather Day issued for today - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

First Alert Weather Day issued for today

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Severe weather potential for today. (Source: KWES) Severe weather potential for today. (Source: KWES)
(KWES) -

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and into tonight. 

The storms are expected to start popping up on the radar around 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon and could possibly move over the Midland/Odessa area between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

Hazards include large hail and strong winds but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. 

Stay weather aware by downloading our free weather app for your Android or iOS device by clicking here. 

The First Alert Weather Team will keep you up-to-date with the very latest throughout the day online, on-air and on social media. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Midland man killed in morning crash

    Midland man killed in morning crash

    (Source: KWES viewer)(Source: KWES viewer)

    Garden City Highway is closed after a deadly crash Monday morning. The westbound lanes near Latta Street are closed. 

    Garden City Highway is closed after a deadly crash Monday morning. The westbound lanes near Latta Street are closed. 

  • First Alert Weather Day issued for today

    First Alert Weather Day issued for today

    The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and into tonight. The storms are expected to start popping up on the radar around 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon and could possibly move over the Midland/Odessa area between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

    The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and into tonight. The storms are expected to start popping up on the radar around 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon and could possibly move over the Midland/Odessa area between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

  • Odessa man in critical condition following accident

    Odessa man in critical condition following accident

    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An Odessa man is in critical condition after a car-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday morning in Northeast Odessa.

    An Odessa man is in critical condition after a car-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday morning in Northeast Odessa.

    •   
Powered by Frankly