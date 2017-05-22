First Alert Weather Day issued for today

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for today and into tonight.

The storms are expected to start popping up on the radar around 3 to 4 p.m. this afternoon and could possibly move over the Midland/Odessa area between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Hazards include large hail and strong winds but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

