Midland High senior receives $20K annual scholarship

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A Midland High School senior received an annual $20,000 scholarship Monday morning. 

QEP awarded Luke Speer the four-year scholarship based on his outstanding GPA, class rank, ACT scores, STEM coursework and volunteer work, among other things. 

Speer will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall where he plans on getting a degree in Mechanical Engineering. 

Each year they select a student from the Permian Basin for this scholarship. The applications for 2018 will be released January of next year.  

