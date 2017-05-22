Midland High senior receives $20K annual scholarship

A Midland High School senior received an annual $20,000 scholarship Monday morning.

QEP awarded Luke Speer the four-year scholarship based on his outstanding GPA, class rank, ACT scores, STEM coursework and volunteer work, among other things.

Speer will be attending Texas A&M University in the fall where he plans on getting a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Each year they select a student from the Permian Basin for this scholarship. The applications for 2018 will be released January of next year.