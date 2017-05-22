Odessa man in critical condition following accident

An Odessa man is in critical condition after a car-pedestrian crash that happened Sunday morning in Northeast Odessa.

Odessa police and Fire Rescue were called out to Highway 191 and Billy Hext in reference to a car pedestrian crash.

Investigation revealed that Shawn Marro, 25, was attempting to walk southbound across the north service road of the 6900 block of East

Highway 191. He was not at a crosswalk.

At that time, Spencer Willis, 24, was driving a white GMC Sierra, traveling westbound in the north service road of the 6900 block of East Highway 191.

Marro failed to yield the right of way and was struck by the truck.

He was transported to Medical Center Hospital with life threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.