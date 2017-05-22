ECISD taking precautionary measures after student makes threat

Ector County ISD is taking precautionary measures after a student made a "non-specific" threat at New Tech Odessa.

Mike Adkins says the threat was posted to social media, warning other students not to go to school on Monday.

After other students notified the school, an ECISD officer took that student home and talked to him and his parents, Adkins said. He admitted to posting the message, but said it was a joke.

"We want to thank the students who brought this to our attention," Adkins said. "The safety of our schools is top priority and we will always take this type of message seriously and investigate it thoroughly. Thank you."

The boy will not be facing criminal charges, but will face discipline according to the school's code of conduct and will not be present at school.

An ECISD police officer will be on campus Monday morning as a precaution.

