Midland boy spreads awareness on veteran suicide, motorcycle clubs reply

22 Kill push up videos have played a part in fighting against veteran suicide. By doing 22 push-ups and sharing it online, these videos spread awareness on the number of veterans who take their lives every day.

One Midland boy decided to take that challenge. A video was shared on social media of himself doing 22 push-ups and the local motorcycle community responded. Some motorcycle clubs, many of whom are veterans decided to give 6-year-old Rheagen Job a 22 Kill ring to thank him for supporting the vets.

"It means a lot to me personally, I've lost probably 10 friends to suicide," said Army veteran and advocate Marc Campuzano. "I thought that was cool someone that young that understood what it meant."

Rheagen's family said he loves being there to support veterans and hopes he can help get the word out to stop veteran suicides.

"These are the leaders that are going to take care of our vets one day," said Army veteran and advocate Alex Jurado. "It gives you a sense of pride to see somebody that young. With his awareness, he's the spark that will make the change."

