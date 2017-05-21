Tournament winning wranglers return home - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Tournament winning wranglers return home

By Brian Wilk, Sports Director
Odessa College Head Golf Coach Paul Chavez talking about big win. (Source: KWES) Odessa College Head Golf Coach Paul Chavez talking about big win. (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa College Wrangler Golf Team was back in town after winning the 2017 NJCAA National Golf Championship.

They finished the 4 day tournament at +14. 4 strokes over the second place team.

We caught up with the wranglers before they headed home for the summer. 

Dan Thomas says. " We had really good comradery as a team. We had a positive attitude and a positive mind set and I think that helped us."

Augustin Hole says. " It was a dream, and this dream came true. We fought for it, we worked hard for it." 

Head coach Paul Chavez said. "  When you are the best at your sport, Its just awesome. The kids worked hard all year. They went through a little bit of adversity with injury and illness and everything just seemed to come together at the end. Man, our guys played great. "

The last time the wranglers won the NJCAA Golf Tournament Championship was 2005.

