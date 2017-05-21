Broncho football looking to improve

On Saturday, The Odessa High Broncho Football Team held its annual spring football game.

How does the team feel they did?

What are they going to do during the summer to get ready for the upcoming season?

C.J. Washington says. "I feel that we all executed and played our hearts out,100 %. We were competing out there, and that is all that matters."

" We will just go to summer work outs and work out during the summer with our whole team, and get everybody together and just carry what we started in the spring, all the way to fall." Said Aaron Ochoa.

Head coach Danny Servance says. " Our goal was to get better each week that we were out in the spring and I think that we did that. We saw guys throw and catch the ball a lot better, I saw our offensive line take strides to get better. We had a few injuries that came up in the spring and we had three guys missing from our offensive line. But the guys who stepped in and did a tremendous job and filled in the shoes like we wanted them to. "

The bronchos first game of the season is August, 31st versus Lubbock Monterey.

The bronchos finished the 2016 without a win.

