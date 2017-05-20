Disabled American Veterans helping female vets - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Disabled American Veterans helping female vets

By Gerald Tracy, Multi-Media Journalist
MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Saturday is Armed Forces Day and the Disabled American Veterans organization helped out fellow female veterans here in the Basin. 

In other cities, conferences like Heroes In Heels isn't anything new. 

But because they've succeeded so much, there is now one here, to help female veterans and get more information on mental health out to the public. 

There were Close to 20 booths Saturday of different resource partners and the veterans here didn't have to talk to anyone they didn't want to, they can just come and get the information they need.

"That's one of the terrifying things is sit down in front of somebody and say this is my problem and this is whats going on so it eliminates that fear," said Callie Rios with Disabled American Veterans. "Gives them an open forum to discuss or not discuss what they want."

They're hoping this event will help those who suffer from PTSD come forward and look for help. 

"Biggest thing is, realize it's ok to not be ok," said Gary Kennedy with the H.E.A.R.T Organization. "What I mean by that is not being ok, is you have issues that you deal with on a day to day basis. It's ok to be able to come and ask for help. There's so many out there that are veterans and first responders that don't want to ask for help and that's what we're here for."

Callie actually has struggled with mental health herself and said she wished there were more resources then like there is now, because going through it alone wasn't easy.


"I didn't have anything like this when I had issues, I really had to dig for resources, I spent a lot of years in the dark, I had to deal with it, and nothing is ever going to get better, I lived in a dark place for a long time, its better when I can take someone's hands and say it can get so much better," said Rios.

The Disabled American Veterans organization plans to hold more conferences in the future, they said just a phone call can open a door and help pull someone out of the dark.

