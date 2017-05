Congratulations are going out to Kate Daugherty and Allison Stewart from Midland High School who won the UIL Class 6A Girls Doubles State Championship on Friday.



They won their match against Houston Cypress Falls 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in College Station.

The Bulldog Nation is proud of you! pic.twitter.com/j8hLcCTRNg — Midland High School (@MidlandHigh) May 19, 2017

Way to go ladies! Champs! pic.twitter.com/Hv2gWzIMx0 — Midland High School (@MidlandHigh) May 19, 2017



