Group helping adults in Midland learn to read

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
Congratulations are going out to Kate Daugherty and Allison Stewart from Midland High School who won the UIL Class 6A Girls Doubles State Championship on Friday. They won their match against Houston Cypress Falls 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in College Station.
One group is helping adults in Midland learn to read. They held a look-book brunch to raise money.
Prescription drug abuse continues to be a problem across the U.S. Here locally, law enforcement and the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse is helping fight the issue.
When it rains, it floods in Midland. That's why most low-water crossings throughout the town get shut down but it wasn't always that way.
