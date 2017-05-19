Group helping adults in Midland learn to read

One group is helping adults in Midland learn to read.



They held a look-book brunch to raise money.



There was a mimosa bar, shopping, auction and a raffle.



It was a fundraiser to help support Midland's Need to Read adult literacy program.



"The Midland Need to Read provides tutoring services for adults in our community towards their literacy goals. Goals may include: learning English, also adult education literacy, which can include technology, basic reading and writing. Also, GED readiness. So we offer individualized tutoring services for all three of those areas," said Jessica Smith, Resource Development Director with Midland Need to Read.



