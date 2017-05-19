Alpine man found guilty of murdering his brother

An Alpine man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for the murder of his brother.

According to the Alpine Police Department, John Finley Walker was found guilty of first degree murder.

The shooting took place back in April of 2015.

Police said the shooting all stemmed from an argument in the 600 block of N. 10th St.

According to the report, when officers arrived on the scene, they found John Walker, 20, with a laceration to his leg and Justin Walker, 21, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Justin Walker was taken to Big Bend Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Police tell NewsWest 9, John Walker was arrested and a search warrant was executed on the home where the firearm believe to have been used in the shooting was recovered.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.