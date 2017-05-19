Weekend events going on this weekend in Midland

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of just some of the events going on this weekend:



9th Annual Alzheimer’s Bark in the Park

Saturday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Free Event

Beal Dog Park

Midland Humane Coalition Shot and Chip Clinic

Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m. – Noon

Martin Luther King Community Center Parking Lot, 2300 Butternut Ln. - Midland

Info, Rules, Prices: http://www.midlandhumane.org/shotchip-clinics.html

St. Mary’s Central Catholic School International Day

Saturday, May 20, 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Taste of the Town (Local Restaurant)

$20 - Tickets in Advance Vendors, $25 - Tickets at the Door

Student Performances 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. - $2 Tickets

Family Free For All

Saturday 05/20, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Free event

Museum of the Southwest - 1705 W. Missouri Ave, Midland

https://www.facebook.com/events/1872467766348731/?active_tab=about

