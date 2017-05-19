Local Jeep club raising money for House of the Sycamore Tree

The Texas Tactical Jeep Club is helping the House of the Sycamore Tree in Odessa, an organization that provides vocational training for intellectually disabled and challenged young adults.

The House of the Sycamore Tree in Odessa is a faith-based group that teaches programs which provides innovation and education to those in need of that extra help.

That's why the club is inviting other Jeep drivers to their Go Topless Day event at the Big Sky Drive-In on Saturday night. Go Topless Day is a spring tradition around the world where Jeep drivers take their tops down, enjoy warm weather and share the fun of owning a Jeep. Whether your Jeep has a top or not, the club is inviting all Jeep drivers to attend.

All proceeds will go to the House of the Sycamore Tree in Odessa.

"We wanted to celebrate this worldwide event but use it to impact the community somehow," said JD Anderson, President of Texas Tactical Jeeps. "The House of the Sycamore Tree was in need of help with funds to carry out their ministry. We decided to do this event to give back to them so they can carry out their mission."

The club has a screen reserved where families and friends can watch movies and take part in silent auctions. There will also be raffles and door prizes which will be given during intermission. The auction and raffle items including a suspension lift kit, Jeep mats, Jeep parts, gift baskets, Texas Tactical Jeep Club quilts, Yetis and other items.

The event starts at the Big Sky Drive-In on Highway 80 at 6 p.m.

