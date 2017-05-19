Lee High School student arrested following CrimeStoppers tip about gun on campus

A scary situation on the Lee High School campus on Friday. But after a sweep of the school, police gave the all clear.

The Midland Independent School District said a Lee High School student called the Crimestoppers hotline about another student bringing a gun with them to school.



Police were on the campus immediately and found that the gun was not at the school but may have been earlier in the day.



We're told the suspected student was arrested for possession of a prohibited weapon.



The investigation into that student has been turned over to the Midland Police Department.



The district said they are grateful for the efforts of the student for taking quick action and calling the authorities.

