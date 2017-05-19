Ector Co. man sentenced to 30 years behind bars for deadly stabbing

An Ector County man will spend the next 30 years behind bars after being found guilty of murder.

Joseph Esparza was found guilty on Thursday for the summer 2016 stabbing death of Eddie Olivas.



On Friday, a jury sentenced him to spend the next 30 years of his life behind bars.



The initial reports show things started with a fight between a group of women when Olivas tried to break up that fight to protect his wife.

That's when Esparza joined in the fight eventually stabbing and killing Olivas.



