Pecos baby becomes sensation on ‘Tonight Show’

The Odessa Subway at 1900 E 42nd St. in Odessa is giving all law enforcement a free sandwich. Any officer in uniform can order any sandwich they want, but only at this location.
Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
A 10-month-old Pecos boy became a small-town sensation after entering an Instagram Contest.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.
A man extradited from Mexico earlier this year has been sentenced in Ector County.
