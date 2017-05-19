Pecos baby becomes sensation on ‘Tonight Show’

A 10-month-old Pecos boy became a small-town sensation after entering an Instagram Contest.

Manuel Dwayne Jordan, was entered into a contest held by Dwayne Johnson in honor of his new movie, Baywatch.

Manuel’s mom, a photographer, recreated Johnson’s GQ Cover and sent it in, never expecting to see it on the Tonight Show.

Trina, Manuel’s mom, says they were very excited to see their picture on TV and hope they end up winning.

Manuel was actually named after the star, Trina said. He also has a twin sister, Glorianne, who is just as adorable as he.

The winner will be announced on Sunday, and this small-town family will be waiting to get that call.

