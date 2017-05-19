Odessa Subway on 42nd Street giving law enforcement free sandwic - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa Subway on 42nd Street giving law enforcement free sandwiches

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Subway/Twitter) (Source: Subway/Twitter)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Subway at 1900 E 42nd St. in Odessa is giving all law enforcement a free sandwich. 

Any officer in uniform can order any sandwich they want, but only at this location. 

They tell us this is their way of showing appreciation for those who serve. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly