Man sentenced for continuous child sexual abuse after being extradited from Mexico

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

A man extradited from Mexico earlier this year has been sentenced in Ector County.

Jose Salis pleaded guilty to continuous sexual assault of a child for September 2007.

He will be serving 38 years in prison.

