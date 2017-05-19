Odessa business offering free car safety inspections

(Source: All American Chevrolet of Odessa/ Twitter)

All American Chevrolet of Odessa will be offering free car safety inspections on Saturday.

The inspections will include tire’s tread depth and pressure, fluids, brake system, filters, headlights and batteries.

Experienced technicians will be on site from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

