Midland Co. Sheriff's Office responding to car struck by lightning, melted tires

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Midland County Sheriff's Office tells us they are responding to a lightning strike call. 

A car on 1-20 and 158 was hit by lightning, causing the tires to melt. 

