Midland Co. Sheriff's Office responding to car struck by lightning, melted tires

Former U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner will appear in federal court to face criminal charges in an investigation of his online communications with a teenage girl in North Carolina.
Midland County Sheriff's Office tells us they are responding to a lightning strike call.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
It was a good week for restaurants in Ector County for the week of April 24th through 28th. Several restaurants made our top performer list with perfect scores. However, one place did make our low performer list.
It was a tragedy that destroyed a small west Texas town 30 years ago on May 22, 1987. An F4 tornado ripped through Saragosa killing 30 and injuring more than 100. It remains one of the deadliest tornadoes in the state.
