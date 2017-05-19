Permian Panther Spring Football Game

Fans got a chance to see some of this years mojo football team.

Thursday was The Permian Panthers annual spring football game.

Head coach Blake Feldt says most of the teams starters did not play. This game the coaches a chance to get a good look at the younger players.

" I thought it was a great spring game, it was one of the best spring games that we have had. We saw really good things from both sides of the ball. One of the best things about tonight is that we sat most of our starters. It gave us an opportunity to give those young guys a bunch of reps, and get them out there in a situation where they have to preform. It was fun to see those guys play and I though they did a great job, I am really proud of them. " Said Feldt.

The panthers first game of the season is September 1st versus Austin Vandergrift.

