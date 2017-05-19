Bulldog lacrosse star heading to Stephenville

Midland High School lacrosse player Jonathan Byrd signed to play at Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas.

He says, it was the only school that he considered.

Why does he like lacrosse?

" It's mostly the comradery with the team. When you go on to college lacrosse, its enjoyable to enjoy it with other people, as much as they enjoy it with you." Said Jonathan.

Jonathan says he will be studying mechanical engineering.

