2 women injured after being hit by pickup in Alpine - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

2 women injured after being hit by pickup in Alpine

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ALPINE, TX (KWES) -

Two women are in the hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by a pickup in Alpine.

It happened on East Holland Avenue, just before noon.

Police tells us the victims are 43 and 65-years-old.

Right now, it's unclear how the accident happened or if anyone was arrested.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly