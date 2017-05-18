Hobbs man arrested after his vehicle crashes into several storage units

Photo of the crash. (Source: City of Hobbs)

A Hobbs man is facing charges after his vehicle crashed into several storage units.

Clint Brady, 36, of Hobbs, New Mexico, has been charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicating liquor or drug (second offense), possession of narcotic paraphernalia and careless driving.

The crash happened Thursday morning at Adobe Storage, located at 1012 E. Navajo Dr.

Police said a preliminary crash investigation revealed that a pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer was traveling westbound on Navajo Dr. when the vehicle left the roadway, drove through a fence on the east side of the property and crashed into several storage units.

We're told Brady is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Hobbs Police Department at (575) 387-9275.

