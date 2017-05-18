Odessa Police Department SWAT team conducting training tonight in residential neighborhood

The Odessa Police Department SWAT team will be conducting training in one Odessa neighborhood tonight.

We're told the training will be conducted in the 2700 block of Century Ave. or 2700 block of Windsor Dr. from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Police are advising residents who see the large police presence not to worry as it is just a training and that there is no reason for alarm.

