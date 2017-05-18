Federal bribery, tax charges filed against former Reeves Co. judge

Federal bribery and tax charges have been filed against former Reeves County Judge Jimmy Galindo.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas has charged Galindo with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery and one count of failure to file income tax returns.

We're told Galindo served as County Judge for Reeves County from Jan. 1995 through Dec. 2006.

According to the Information, Galindo, on behalf of Reeves County, negotiated a contract with a company owned by Vernon C. Farthing, III, of Lubbock Texas, to provide medical services for inmates located at the Reeves County Correctional Center.

The release stated that Galindo signed the contract back on Sept. 13, 2006.

We're told the Information alleges that Galindo conspired with Farthing and District 19 State Senator Carlos Uresti to ensure that Farthing's company was awarded that contract.

According to the Information, Galindo provided Farthing’s company with information not known to the general public about pricing which under the contract was more favorable to Farthing’s company than to Reeves County. To secure the contract, the Information states that Farthing agreed to hire Uresti as a consultant and pay him $120,000 year. Uresti, in turn, agreed to pay Galindo one-half the money he received from Farthing’s company. From September 2006 until December 2011, Farthing’s company paid Uresti approximately $600,000. Of that amount, Galindo received approximately $285,000. From January 2012 until December 2015, Farthing’s company, and its successor companies, paid Uresti approximately $252,500. Of that, Uresti paid Galindo approximately $116,740. The Information also alleges that Galindo failed to file individual income tax returns for the years 2004 to the present.

If convicted, Galindo faces up to five years in federal prison on the bribery charge and up to one year in federal prison on the tax charge.

We're told his initial court appearance date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the release, U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Bemporad released Farthing on bond following his initial appearance this morning in San Antonio. Judge Bemporad released Uresti on bond following his initial appearance yesterday.

