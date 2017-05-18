Ector County I.S.D. Bond Advisory Committee hosting public meeting to discuss possible bond

The Ector County Independent School District Bond Advisory Committee will be hosting a public meeting next week to discuss a possible bond.

The meeting will take place on May 23, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the cafeteria of George H.W. Bush New Tech Odessa.

We're told that it is possible a quorum of the E.C.I.S.D. Board of Trustees may be present at the meeting and may take part in the discussion at the meeting.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.