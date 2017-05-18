Odessa police searching for bank robbery suspect

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.
The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon. The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.
UTPB Men's Basketball coach, Andy Newman, was named Interim Athletic Director on Thursday.
UTPB Men's Basketball coach, Andy Newman, was named Interim Athletic Director on Thursday.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.
3 arrests have been made in connection with the death of Big Spring 12-year-old, Jose Hernandez Three arrests have been made in connection with the death of a Big Spring child.
3 arrests have been made in connection with the death of Big Spring 12-year-old, Jose Hernandez Three arrests have been made in connection with the death of a Big Spring child.
Hunger is actually more common than we think here in the area, but many organizations strive to help put an end to that each summer.
Hunger is actually more common than we think here in the area, but many organizations strive to help put an end to that each summer.