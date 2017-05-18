Odessa police searching for bank robbery suspect

The Odessa Police Department is searching for a suspect following a bank robbery this afternoon.

The robbery occurred at the Community National Bank, located at 2659 JBS Parkway in Odessa.

Odessa police said a man walked into the front door of the bank and went to the teller demanding cash.

We're told the man then fled the scene on foot, southbound on JBS Parkway.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5'4" tall, slim build, with a scruffy looking beard/goatee. He also had tattoos covering both of his arms.

He was last seen wearing a dark green hat and dark colored shirt.

Authorities said it is unclear if the suspect was armed at the time of the robbery.

Police are expected to release a surveillance photo of the suspect soon.

No injuries were reported and police said the bank will most likely be closed for the rest of the day.

If you have any information, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.