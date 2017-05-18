Restaurant Report: 1 convenience store makes low performer list

It was a good week for restaurants in Ector County for the week of April 24th through 28th. Several restaurants made our top performer list with perfect scores. However, one place did make our low performer list.



7-Eleven at 1000 N. Dixie Blvd. was cited for the following:



- Cold food placed on warmers without signage

- Sanitizer not working in men’s restroom

- Microwave interior dirty

- Donuts not date marked

- Couldn’t provide food handler training records

- Some bacon outdated

- Employees eating in prep area



This resulted in 7-Eleven being docked 16 points by the health inspector.



As we mentioned, there were several top performers for the week in Ector County. Here’s a look at the top performers:



- Woody’s Lounge (2704 N. Dixie Blvd.)

- McDonald’s (5900 E. I-20)

- HEB Grocery (3801 E. 42nd St.)

- Wolf Dairy Queen (720 W. University Blvd.)

- Johnny’s Bar-B-Que (2201 Kermit Hwy.)

- Delicia’s Restaurant (716 W. 8th St.)

- Permian Basin Hamburger Company (520 N. Grant Ave.)



There were no top performers or low performers for this particular week in Midland.



