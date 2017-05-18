UTPB names Interim Athletic Director - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

UTPB names Interim Athletic Director

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

UTPB Men's Basketball coach, Andy Newman, was named Interim Athletic Director on Thursday. 

This will go into effect June 5. 

Prior to being at UTPB, Newman was at Cal State-Fullerton. 

A search for a permanent athletic director is expected to begin soon. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly