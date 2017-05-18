4 arrested in connection with Big Spring child's death

4 arrests have been made in connection with the death of Big Spring 12-year-old, Jose Hernandez.
4 arrests have been made in connection with the death of Big Spring 12-year-old, Jose Hernandez.
Graduation is right around the corner for Ector County ISD high school seniors.
Graduation is right around the corner for Ector County ISD high school seniors.
The Midland Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.
The Midland Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Horizon City. Authorities are searching for Lee Coleman, 75.
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Horizon City. Authorities are searching for Lee Coleman, 75.